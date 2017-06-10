Everything You Need To Know About Lord Buckethead, The Spacelord Star Of The UK General Election

Deals: Hey Task Management Nerds, This Program Is For You

A Movie About McLaren Is Playing In Sydney Next Week

Deals: Learn How To Code For Over 90% Off

Beautiful Photo Captures Impossible Shot Of The Opera House And Milky Way Together

Even with all the advances in digital photography, Photoshop is just as important a tool as it every was. If you can snap a great image that needs minimal editing, awesome, but if you want to give yourself as many options as possible, you're going to want keep a foot in the world of electronic paintbrushes.

Take Josselin Cornou's effort here that combines the Opera House during this year's Vivid Sydney and the Milky Way galaxy — a shot that would be impossible to capture normally.

Yes, there's some editing involved to create the composition, as light pollution would ruin a raw attempt, but it goes to show the power of taking multiple images with different settings so you can craft something more artistic (and give you options) later on.

Image: Josselin Cornou

Cornou writes about his techniques and gear — primarily Fujifilm's ISO-busting GFX 50S — over at PetaPixel, however, the video above provides a Photoshop tutorial if you're interested in how to do it yourself.

If you'd like to see more of Cornou's work, be sure to check out his Instagram, which includes another Vivid-equipped image of the Opera House.

[YouTube, via PetaPixel]

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

tablets why wonder-woman

I Am Irrationally Mad About Wonder Woman's Android Tablet

Wonder Woman had some great moments. Seeing a woman smash a soldier into mush with her shield, toss a tank over people's heads, and commit wilful acts of beautifully violent misandry was nice. But lurking below the shining feminist bastion of fists and charm lurks a very, very big problem.
aaa au emissions environment fuel

Australians Buying Bigger Cars Sparks Emissions Concerns

A report by the National Transport Commission shows Aussies are shunning small cars in favour of larger, more powerful vehicles. According to the Australian Automobile Association, this calls into question the way in which the Federal Government is developing new vehicle emissions standards, and highlights the urgent need for a real-world vehicle emissions testing regime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles