Baby Driver's Soundtrack Is Goddamn 🔥 L I T 🔥

Image: Sony Pictures

Baby Driver is a movie that exists because of music. And now we know exactly what music its soundtrack will have — and it's songs from multiple decades and genres. But they're all absolute bangers.

Here's the 30-song listing of the soundtrack:

  1. Bellbottoms - Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
  2. Harlem Shuffle - Bob & Earl
  3. Egyptian Reggae - Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers
  4. Smokey Joe’s La La - Googie Rene
  5. Let’s Go Away For Awhile - The Beach Boys
  6. B-A-B-Y - Carla Thomas
  7. Kashmere - Kashmere Stage Band
  8. Unsquare Dance - Dave Brubeck
  9. Neat Neat Neat - The Damned
  10. Easy (Single Version) - The Commodores
  11. Debora - T. Rex
  12. Debra - Beck
  13. Bongolia - Incredible Bongo Band
  14. Baby Let Me Take You (in My Arms) - The Detroit Emeralds
  15. Early In The Morning - Alexis Korner
  16. The Edge - David McCallum
  17. Nowhere To Run - Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
  18. Tequila - The Button Down Brass
  19. When Something Is Wrong With My Baby - Sam & Dave
  20. Every Little Bit Hurts - Brenda Holloway
  21. Intermission - Blur
  22. Hocus Pocus (Original Single Version) - Focus
  23. Radar Love (1973 Single Edit) - Golden Earring
  24. Never, Never Gone Give Ya Up - Barry White
  25. Know How - Young MC
  26. Brighton Rock - Queen
  27. Easy - Sky Ferreira
  28. Baby Driver - Simon & Garfunkel
  29. Was He Slow (Credit Roll Version) - Kid Koala
  30. Chase Me - Danger Mouse featuring Run The Jewels and Big Boi

And, if you want to listen to it digitally, here's where you can when it's officially released on June 23: Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes.

If you want to buy it as "a two LP and two CD set" (presumably all packaged together), you can hit up JB Hi-Fi or Sanity.

Want to listen to it a bit early? Well, I got u, bro.

There are a couple of tracks missing from my bootleg — there's no Tequila by Button Down Brass, and no Intermission by Blur, and no cover of Easy by Sky Ferreira, no Was He Slow by Kid Koala — but by and large, you're getting some primo Baby Driver soundtrack piped into your ears. Enjoy it below or listen directly in Spotify here.

Baby Driver opens in Australia on July 13.

Comments

  • anteaters @anteaters

    I'm getting old because when i saw the headline soundtrack is lit i cringed.

    2
  • YungLord Guest

    I saw the capitilised 'lit' with the fire emojis and got hella turnt up bruh bruh. Love it, keep it trill.

    1

