Baby Driver's Soundtrack Is Goddamn 🔥 L I T 🔥

Image: Sony Pictures

Baby Driver is a movie that exists because of music. And now we know exactly what music its soundtrack will have — and it's songs from multiple decades and genres. But they're all absolute bangers.

Here's the 30-song listing of the soundtrack:

Bellbottoms - Jon Spencer Blues Explosion Harlem Shuffle - Bob & Earl Egyptian Reggae - Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers Smokey Joe’s La La - Googie Rene Let’s Go Away For Awhile - The Beach Boys B-A-B-Y - Carla Thomas Kashmere - Kashmere Stage Band Unsquare Dance - Dave Brubeck Neat Neat Neat - The Damned Easy (Single Version) - The Commodores Debora - T. Rex Debra - Beck Bongolia - Incredible Bongo Band Baby Let Me Take You (in My Arms) - The Detroit Emeralds Early In The Morning - Alexis Korner The Edge - David McCallum Nowhere To Run - Martha Reeves & The Vandellas Tequila - The Button Down Brass When Something Is Wrong With My Baby - Sam & Dave Every Little Bit Hurts - Brenda Holloway Intermission - Blur Hocus Pocus (Original Single Version) - Focus Radar Love (1973 Single Edit) - Golden Earring Never, Never Gone Give Ya Up - Barry White Know How - Young MC Brighton Rock - Queen Easy - Sky Ferreira Baby Driver - Simon & Garfunkel Was He Slow (Credit Roll Version) - Kid Koala Chase Me - Danger Mouse featuring Run The Jewels and Big Boi

And, if you want to listen to it digitally, here's where you can when it's officially released on June 23: Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes.

If you want to buy it as "a two LP and two CD set" (presumably all packaged together), you can hit up JB Hi-Fi or Sanity.

Want to listen to it a bit early? Well, I got u, bro.

There are a couple of tracks missing from my bootleg — there's no Tequila by Button Down Brass, and no Intermission by Blur, and no cover of Easy by Sky Ferreira, no Was He Slow by Kid Koala — but by and large, you're getting some primo Baby Driver soundtrack piped into your ears. Enjoy it below or listen directly in Spotify here.

Baby Driver opens in Australia on July 13.