A Movie About McLaren Is Playing In Sydney Next Week

Deals: Learn How To Code For Over 90% Off

So, Who Won Our Logan Competition?

Win! X-23's Sunglasses From 'Logan' (And Other Cool Stuff)

Australian Scientists Just Made Hydrogen Fuel Cheaper

Image: iStock

University of New South Wales chemists have invented a new, cheap catalyst for splitting water with an electrical current to efficiently produce clean hydrogen fuel.

The technology is based on the creation of ultrathin slices of porous metal-organic complex materials coated onto a foam electrode, which the researchers have unexpectedly shown is highly conductive of electricity and active for splitting water.

"Splitting water usually requires two different catalysts, but our catalyst can drive both of the reactions required to separate water into its two constituents, oxygen and hydrogen," says study leader Associate Professor Chuan Zhao. "Our fabrication method is simple and universal, so we can adapt it to produce ultrathin nanosheet arrays of a variety of these materials, called metal-organic frameworks."

Compared to other water-splitting electro-catalysts reported to date, Professor Zhao says the team's catalyst is also among the most efficient.

Hydrogen is a very good carrier for renewable energy because it is abundant, generates zero emissions, and is much easier to store than other energy sources, like solar or wind energy. But the cost of producing it by using electricity to split water is high, because the most efficient catalysts developed so far are often made with precious metals, like platinum, ruthenium and iridium.

The catalysts developed at UNSW are made of abundant, non-precious metals like nickel, iron and copper. They belong to a family of versatile porous materials called metal organic frameworks, which have a wide variety of other potential applications.

Until now, metal-organic frameworks were considered poor conductors and not very useful for electrochemical reactions. Conventionally, they are made in the form of bulk powders, with their catalytic sites deeply embedded inside the pores of the material, where it is difficult for the water to reach.

By creating nanometre-thick arrays of metal-organic frameworks, Zhao’s team was able to expose the pores and increase the surface area for electrical contact with the water.

"With nanoengineering, we made a unique metal-organic framework structure that solves the big problems of conductivity, and access to active sites," says Zhao. "It is ground-breaking. We were able to demonstrate that metal-organic frameworks can be highly conductive, challenging the common concept of these materials as inert electro-catalysts."

Metal-organic frameworks can be used for fuel storage, drug delivery, and carbon capture.

[Nature]

WATCH MORE: Car News

Comments

  • kikadik @kikadik

    I wonder how well this could be adapted to Hydrogen Fuel Cells? Seems to me, that this could be the start of a simultaneous energy storage technology. At least I hope so.

    0
    • lee978 @978lee

      Yes. It allows Australia to export it's greatest energy resource. The sun!

      0
  • IDont Guest

    Forget vehicles, think about hydrogen storage instead of batteries for home solar. Use the hydrogen for direct cooking or water heating. As long as the storage medium can hold enough.

    0
  • Leroy Essek Guest

    Another company that can produce a self sustaining supply of hydrogen on demand without any catalyst, electrolysis, external electricity and using any type of water is worth investigating. The company called Joi Scientific located at the KSC has been funded by the co-founder of GoPro Camera.

    0
  • spod @spod

    I don't know how many times it has to be said - hydrogen is not a fuel, it is an energy carrier. To get hydrogen from electrolysis you have put in more energy in thr form of electricity than you get out when burning or reacting the hydrogen. Then there's the issue of compressing the hydrogen to something like 700 bar (around 10,000psi), then cooling it (it gets hot when you compress it), then recompressing it again when you transfer it to a new vessel (eg from truck to fuel station, from fuel station to vehicle etc), the overall fuel cycle efficiency for hydrogen is low and always will be.

    The only other way to get hydrogen easily is to reform natural gas, a fossil fuel.

    Nothing about using hydrogen makes any sense, there's a reason why most of the car manufacturers who had been dicking with hydrogen vehicles have given it away and are shifting to electric vehicles.

    So, it doesn't matter how cheap your catalysts are, the rest of the fuel cycle is very wasteful, to the point that more than half of the energy from the renewable energy generator is wasted before it gets used by the consumer.

    1
    • hazzzaa Guest

      Way to see the positives in a new technology!

      What you're saying is correct. But the whole "always will be" thing... if there's one lesson humans should learn from our own history it's that everyone who says a thing is impossible ends up looking stupid when someone else manages to do it.

      0
    • TUALMASOK Guest

      Tell that to Sol.

      0
    • kikadik @kikadik

      I seem to recall from years back, someone invented a metallic foam filled canister, that could store Hydrogen in a stable and safe way that could then be used for fuel storage. I might be wrong, but hey it shows that there are smarter people out there that are doing the seemingly impossible. A negative attitude really doesn't help.

      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au chromecast foxtel foxtel-now foxtel-play google

Foxtel Now Is The Shake-Up That Foxtel Has Needed For Years

Overnight, Foxtel gave its streaming video service a new name. The prices are the same, and for now there are no new gadgets or hardware to tempt you with. But this is just the first step in a huge transformation in the way Foxtel works and how it sits in Australia's media landscape. Foxtel Now is, at its core, a re-branding of the company's existing products, but it's also so much more -- it's the first sign we've seen of a serious commitment to the way Australia watches its TV shows and movies in 2017 and beyond.
au competitions feature logan movies

Win! X-23's Sunglasses From 'Logan' (And Other Cool Stuff)

Logan is coming out on 4K Blu-ray and digital download this week, and to celebrate, we've got one of our most unconventional giveaways yet. Get creative and you'll be in with a chance to win the distinctive sunglasses that Laura, or X-23, wears in the movie!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles