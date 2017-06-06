Apple's New iPad Pro: Australian Price & Release Date

Image: Apple

Apple's laptop-replacing keyboard-slate, the iPad Pro, has been one of the best all-round tablets you can buy since it was launched. The new one is 30 per cent faster, has a bigger screen in the same footprint, and is twice as smooth to draw on or play games with. Keen? Here's how much it'll cost and when it'll drop in Australia.

Here's a quick run-down of Apple's pricing for its two new pro-level tablets:

Apple iPad Pro, 10.5-inch:

Apple iPad Pro (64GB, Wi-Fi): $979

Apple iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi): $1129

Apple iPad Pro (512GB, Wi-Fi): $1429

Apple iPad Pro (64GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi): $1179

Apple iPad Pro (256GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi): $1329

Apple iPad Pro (512GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi): $1629



Apple iPad Pro, 12.9-inch:

Apple iPad Pro (64GB, Wi-Fi): $1199

Apple iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi): $1349

Apple iPad Pro (512GB, Wi-Fi): $1649

Apple iPad Pro (64GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi): $1399

Apple iPad Pro (256GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi): $1549

Apple iPad Pro (512GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi): $1849



Accessories: The Apple Pencil will set you back $145, while a Smart Keyboard is $235 for a 10.5-inch and $245 for a 12.9-inch. There's a new leather sleeve ($189 for 10.5-inch, $219 for 12.9-inch) and a new Apple Pencil Case ($45). There are also new Smart Covers in polyurethane and leather for the 10.5-inch ($75 and $105 respectively) and for the 12.9-inch ($89 and $129 respectively).

All this new kit will be available to order from today on Apple's website, and deliveries and in-store purchases will start next week. [Apple]