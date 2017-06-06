Apple's New iPad Pro: Australian Price & Release Date

The Coolest Stuff Apple Announced Today At WWDC 2017

Apple's laptop-replacing keyboard-slate, the iPad Pro, has been one of the best all-round tablets you can buy since it was launched. The new one is 30 per cent faster, has a bigger screen in the same footprint, and is twice as smooth to draw on or play games with. Keen? Here's how much it'll cost and when it'll drop in Australia.

If you're curious about what the 10th Anniversary iPhone might look like this spring, then there might be some hints in the new iPad Pro. The most enduring iPhone rumours suggest that Apple is coming for the bezel, and the new iPad might just be a precursor to that massacre. Apple has killed the 9.7-inch iPad, but announced a new 10.5-inch iPad, that will have the same footprint with a lot less bezel.

Here's a quick run-down of Apple's pricing for its two new pro-level tablets:

Apple iPad Pro, 10.5-inch:
Apple iPad Pro (64GB, Wi-Fi): $979
Apple iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi): $1129
Apple iPad Pro (512GB, Wi-Fi): $1429
Apple iPad Pro (64GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi): $1179
Apple iPad Pro (256GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi): $1329
Apple iPad Pro (512GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi): $1629

Apple iPad Pro, 12.9-inch:
Apple iPad Pro (64GB, Wi-Fi): $1199
Apple iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi): $1349
Apple iPad Pro (512GB, Wi-Fi): $1649
Apple iPad Pro (64GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi): $1399
Apple iPad Pro (256GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi): $1549
Apple iPad Pro (512GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi): $1849

Accessories: The Apple Pencil will set you back $145, while a Smart Keyboard is $235 for a 10.5-inch and $245 for a 12.9-inch. There's a new leather sleeve ($189 for 10.5-inch, $219 for 12.9-inch) and a new Apple Pencil Case ($45). There are also new Smart Covers in polyurethane and leather for the 10.5-inch ($75 and $105 respectively) and for the 12.9-inch ($89 and $129 respectively).

All this new kit will be available to order from today on Apple's website, and deliveries and in-store purchases will start next week. [Apple]

  • JoeP Guest

    How does pricing compare to last year's models on release?

    0
  • comphelp @comphelp

    $200 for cellular seems steep. I thought it was $130 before.

    0

