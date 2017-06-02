B&O BeoPlay P2: Australian Review

Deals: Here, Have A VPN For 90% Off

Lunch Time Deals: Save $350 On FujiFilm X Series Cameras And XF Lenses

Garmin Approach S60 Golf Watch: Australian Price And Release Date

$70 Billion Has Been Earned On The App Store Since Launch

Image: iStock

Apple released some figures last night that showed the global app store developer community has earned over $70 billion since it launched in 2008. And there's no sign of slowing down: in the past 12 months alone, downloads have grown over 70 per cent, says Apple.

The top grossing categories? Gaming and Entertainment, of course.

"People everywhere love apps and our customers are downloading them in record numbers," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Seventy billion dollars earned by developers is simply mind-blowing. We are amazed at all of the great new apps our developers create and can't wait to see them again next week at our Worldwide Developers Conference."

Subscriptions are another big reason for growth. Since the subscription business model was made available to developers across all 25 app categories, the App Store's active paid subscriptions are up 58 per cent year over year. We're talking apps like Netflix as well as photo editing apps like Over and Enlight.

Gaming and Entertainment are the top-grossing categories, and Lifestyle apps, as well as Health and Fitness, have experienced over 70 per cent growth in the past year. The Photo and Video category is also among the fastest-growing at nearly 90 per cent growth.

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • darren @darren

    Wait, you can sign up to Netflix via the app and give Apple a cut of the subscription????

    I don't think that is even an option on Android. I'm surprised they let Apple take a huge cut of their money.

    0
    • darren @darren

      Hmm looks like that is indeed correct. Seems they got a good deal, paying half the rate.

      0
  • zak @zak

    That's a lot of money. Almost makes you wish they paid tax.

    0
  • greenlego @greenlego

    Do you have a source (link) for this information?

    app store developer community has earned over $70 billion

    Is that before or after Apple took their cut? Apple takes a 30% cut, so I wanted to know if Apple made $21b or $30b.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au australian-scientists climate climate-change donald-trump environment

What Australian Scientists Say About Trump's Paris Climate Deal Decision

Before the news of Donald Trump's decision to exit the Paris Climate agreement broke, we heard the opinions of several leading experts in climate science about what exactly it would mean if the US pulled out of the global deal. Here's what they had to say.
donald-trump epa feature ivanka-trump paris-agreement political-climate-change scott-pruitt video-feature

The Climate Deniers Have Won

At President Trumps' behest, the US is joining Syria and Nicaragua in abdicating from the Paris Agreement, a coalition of 147 nations to combat climate change by reducing carbon emissions. While Trump faced heavy international pressure to remain within the agreement, from the Pope during his trip to the Vatican, China's President Xi and European leaders during the G7 summit, the GOP overwhelmingly opposed Paris from the get-go. EPA head Scott Pruitt has long argued that the United States' emissions reduction goal under Paris weakened the US economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles