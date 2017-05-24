Watch Gizmodo Take On Kotaku At A Sherlock-Themed Escape Room

Image: Kotaku

To celebrate the International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes — starting June 3 at the Powerhouse Museum — Gizmodo (Team Sherlock) is taking on our temporary arch-nemeses from Kotaku (Team Moriarty) in a very special Sherlock-themed escape room challenge. Watch live to see who's smarter, who's more cunning and who reigns supreme in a battle of wits.

Tune in at 3PM today on our Facebook page to watch along, or just stay on this page — we'll embed a Facebook Live video stream right here too.

The International Exhibition Of Sherlock Holmes Is Coming To Sydney Calling all detectives, gamers and puzzle buffs. Starting June 3, this is far more than just an exhibition. Thanks to the Powerhouse Museum, Sherlock fans will be able to take part in Sydney's largest interactive mystery. Plus, immerse yourself in the costumes, set props, behind the scenes equipment from BBC's Sherlock, the US version of Elementary and the recent Sherlock Holmes movie starring Robert Downey Jr. This is the most definitive Sherlock exhibition ever conceived. Read more

The exhibition kicks off on June 3 and runs till October 8. Head to the Powerhouse Museum website for more. Or jump onto Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for more info on the International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes.