The John Wick 2 Blu-Ray Has The Best Special Feature Ever

Image: Lionsgate

John Wick: Chapter 2 is out in cinemas at the moment. Sure, you should go and see it. But you should also buy the Blu-ray, because it has a special feature. The best special feature.

The Blu-ray release of John Wick: Chapter 2 includes one very special feature: Dog Wick, the Rocket Jump original short that we loved back in February.

It's a surprisingly funny inclusion from a film that — on the surface, at least — is all serious expressions and steely gazes. But at the same time, who doesn't want to watch a puppy running around shooting bad guys?

The John Wick 2 Blu-ray also has some other stuff, too, I guess:

  • Deleted Scenes


  • "RetroWick: Exploring the Unexpected Success of JOHN WICK" Featurette


  • "Training John Wick" Featurette


  • "WICK-vizzed'' Featurette


  • "Friends, Confidantes: The Keanu/Chad Partnership" Featurette


  • "As Above, So Below: The Underworld of JOHN WICK" Featurette


  • "Car Fu Ridealong" Featurette


  • "Beat Down: The Evolution of a Fight Scene" Featurette


  • "Wick's Toolbox" Featurette


  • "Kill Count" Featurette


  • Audio Commentary with Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski

I mean, I'll listen to the audio commentary once or twice, but guys. Dog Wick.

John Wick: Chapter 2: The Gizmodo Review

If the idea of Keanu Reeves getting more headshots than the average Counter-Strike frag movie sounds like a good time, then you'll probably enjoy John Wick. Chapter 2.

Read more

Comments

  • stuart @stuart

    Just to be clear, it contains the very publicly available short you embedded from YouTube in this article, and not an extended version of said short?

    I wouldn't mind a feature length Dog-Wick!

    0
    • attila Guest

      Its better than featuring a dog-length wick...

      0
      • stuart @stuart

        I don't get the pun? It must be pawful...

        0

