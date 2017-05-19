The John Wick 2 Blu-Ray Has The Best Special Feature Ever

Image: Lionsgate

John Wick: Chapter 2 is out in cinemas at the moment. Sure, you should go and see it. But you should also buy the Blu-ray, because it has a special feature. The best special feature.

The Blu-ray release of John Wick: Chapter 2 includes one very special feature: Dog Wick, the Rocket Jump original short that we loved back in February.

It's a surprisingly funny inclusion from a film that — on the surface, at least — is all serious expressions and steely gazes. But at the same time, who doesn't want to watch a puppy running around shooting bad guys?

The John Wick 2 Blu-ray also has some other stuff, too, I guess:

Deleted Scenes



"RetroWick: Exploring the Unexpected Success of JOHN WICK" Featurette



"Training John Wick" Featurette



"WICK-vizzed'' Featurette



"Friends, Confidantes: The Keanu/Chad Partnership" Featurette



"As Above, So Below: The Underworld of JOHN WICK" Featurette



"Car Fu Ridealong" Featurette



"Beat Down: The Evolution of a Fight Scene" Featurette



"Wick's Toolbox" Featurette



"Kill Count" Featurette



Audio Commentary with Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski

I mean, I'll listen to the audio commentary once or twice, but guys. Dog Wick.

John Wick: Chapter 2: The Gizmodo Review If the idea of Keanu Reeves getting more headshots than the average Counter-Strike frag movie sounds like a good time, then you'll probably enjoy John Wick. Chapter 2. Read more