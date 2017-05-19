The John Wick 2 Blu-Ray Has The Best Special Feature Ever

John Wick: Chapter 2 is out in cinemas at the moment. Sure, you should go and see it. But you should also buy the Blu-ray, because it has a special feature. The best special feature.
The Blu-ray release of John Wick: Chapter 2 includes one very special feature: Dog Wick, the Rocket Jump original short that we loved back in February.
It's a surprisingly funny inclusion from a film that — on the surface, at least — is all serious expressions and steely gazes. But at the same time, who doesn't want to watch a puppy running around shooting bad guys?
The John Wick 2 Blu-ray also has some other stuff, too, I guess:
- Deleted Scenes
- "RetroWick: Exploring the Unexpected Success of JOHN WICK" Featurette
- "Training John Wick" Featurette
- "WICK-vizzed'' Featurette
- "Friends, Confidantes: The Keanu/Chad Partnership" Featurette
- "As Above, So Below: The Underworld of JOHN WICK" Featurette
- "Car Fu Ridealong" Featurette
- "Beat Down: The Evolution of a Fight Scene" Featurette
- "Wick's Toolbox" Featurette
- "Kill Count" Featurette
- Audio Commentary with Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski
I mean, I'll listen to the audio commentary once or twice, but guys. Dog Wick.
John Wick: Chapter 2: The Gizmodo Review
If the idea of Keanu Reeves getting more headshots than the average Counter-Strike frag movie sounds like a good time, then you'll probably enjoy John Wick. Chapter 2.
Just to be clear, it contains the very publicly available short you embedded from YouTube in this article, and not an extended version of said short?
I wouldn't mind a feature length Dog-Wick!
Its better than featuring a dog-length wick...
I don't get the pun? It must be pawful...