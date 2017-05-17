Sony Xperia XA1: Australian Price And Availability

Image: Sony

The latest addition to Sony's the X-Series of smartphones, the Xperia XA1, is now available in Australia.

Here's all the details.

We first saw the XA1 at Mobile World Congress in February. It's got a 23MP high resolution rear camera, 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS for mobile sensor, F2.0 lens and promises superior lowlight capability. The front camera is 8MP with a 23mm wide-angle lens and has a hands-free selfie mode.

The phone itself has an edge-to-edge HD 720p 5-inch screen, MediaTek helio P20 octa-core processors, Qnovo Adapt Charging to monitor the battery’s health and adjust the charging current (there's also quick charging) and Stamina Mode disabled unused functions to keep your battery going for longer.

The Xperia XA1 costs $399, and is available now from JB Hi-Fi, and Sony - both in-store and online. It comes in Black and White, and you can also buy a Style Cover Stand ($59.00) and Fast Charger ($49.00) to go with it.