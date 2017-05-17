Sony Xperia XA1: Australian Price And Availability

The latest addition to Sony's the X-Series of smartphones, the Xperia XA1, is now available in Australia.
Here's all the details.
We first saw the XA1 at Mobile World Congress in February. It's got a 23MP high resolution rear camera, 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS for mobile sensor, F2.0 lens and promises superior lowlight capability. The front camera is 8MP with a 23mm wide-angle lens and has a hands-free selfie mode.
The phone itself has an edge-to-edge HD 720p 5-inch screen, MediaTek helio P20 octa-core processors, Qnovo Adapt Charging to monitor the battery’s health and adjust the charging current (there's also quick charging) and Stamina Mode disabled unused functions to keep your battery going for longer.
The Xperia XA1 costs $399, and is available now from JB Hi-Fi, and Sony - both in-store and online. It comes in Black and White, and you can also buy a Style Cover Stand ($59.00) and Fast Charger ($49.00) to go with it.
So disappointing that Sony have released this lower spec XA1 and not the Xperia XZs. Sony make some of the best products but their management and marketing are terrible. They got smashed by the tech media over the XZs because it's not worth upgrading to over the XZ, but it is worth upgrading to over the older handsets. If Sony would focus on marketing their products properly they would be the Android market leaders. Right now I'm looking at a Samsung ad for the GS8 that shows me great things I could do with their waterproof handset. Sony were the first to market with this, yet now the public think it's some great innovation from Samsung! What the hell Sony! I sincerely hope they get their act together, I hate to think that they might end up like other mobile phone companies that are now only a shadow of their former selves.