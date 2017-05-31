So, 'House Of Cards' Characters Have Their Own Spotify Playlists Now

This Dating App Matches You With People Who Hate The Same Things

Image: Supplied

House of Cards is back, and with it, the answer to the question we never knew we had: what are Frank and Claire Underwood listening to when they go for a run?

Here's Claire Underwood's Running playlist:

Frank Underwood's Running playlist:

And Doug Stamper's Sunday Afternoon playlist:

Thanks, Spotify.

Any surprises here? Anything you'd add? Let us know in the comments!

