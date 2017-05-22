Crunching The Numbers On The Tesla Solar Roof

Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About The Science Of Drinking

Australia Looks Especially Beautiful From The Air In These Award-Winning Drone Photos

The Three Best USB Power Banks You Can Buy

NVIDIA Has Launched An Australian Online Store

Australian PC builders and desktop gaming enthusiasts will be able to buy NVIDIA’s graphics cards directly from the company, rather than only through its OEM partners, with the number one graphics chipmaker setting up an online store for customers and launching it today.

NVIDIA has launched the store first with its top-end GTX 1080Ti and Titan Xp cards — which usually enjoy a hefty price premium when purchased outside Australia and imported via customs — but has not said whether its own store would sell mass-market cards in the future.

Pricing is in line with third party card suppliers, if not slightly higher: the GeForce GTX 1080Ti directly from NVIDIA will set you back $1129 in Australia.

From NVIDIA:

NVIDIA fans can now enjoy a selection of GeForce products to purchase with the benefit of a free express shipping offer within Australia.

The store has launched with an initial availability of GeForce GTX 1080Ti and a limited quantity of NVIDIA TITAN Xp graphics cards.

This is the first time the NVIDIA TITAN Xp has been made available for consumers to purchase in Australia and will provide an additional shopping choice for those customers searching to purchase NVIDIA’s Founders Edition GPUs.

[NVIDIA]

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • woomba @woomba

    1080ti A$ 1,129
    Titan Xp A$ 1,950

    Thanks, but no thanks

    0
  • Boo Boo Kitty @unclebob

    Can only hope this expands to more items including the Shield TV.

    0
    • solonoid @solonoid

      I just imported the Nvidia Shield from Amazon as it was the cheapest price including postage that I could find and it was a bit exy. It is however, bloody fast and Kodi thinks it's sitting in my core i7 PC. The only drawback so far is that I can only get one online Aussie station via Google Play store. Hopefully, the other stations will follow suit, until then I have other boxes to cover that. I also just found out that there is a newer more powerful box in the works, but I think the current beast will do nicely for now.

      Last edited 23/05/17 8:26 am
      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature porn pornhub pornography video-feature

After Pornhub, Australian Porn Is Fighting For Survival

The Australian porn scene is struggling. Post-Pornhub, there's simply less demand -- for paid content, for new content. But if history has proven anything, it's that pornography finds a way. We spoke to some of Australia's premier porn performers and producers. They're struggling, they're doing it tough, but they're using technology (and their innate sense of hustle) in a last gasp fight for survival.
au battery-storage feature powerwall solar solar-roof tesla video-feature

Crunching The Numbers On The Tesla Solar Roof

Last week, Tesla announced Australian pre-orders for its solar roof, with installations starting in 2018. The idea is fantastic -- replace your house roof with solar tiles that look good, generate power and are even more durable than existing options. But in the real world, is it worth the price? We crunch the numbers to find out.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles