NVIDIA Has Launched An Australian Online Store

Australian PC builders and desktop gaming enthusiasts will be able to buy NVIDIA’s graphics cards directly from the company, rather than only through its OEM partners, with the number one graphics chipmaker setting up an online store for customers and launching it today.

NVIDIA has launched the store first with its top-end GTX 1080Ti and Titan Xp cards — which usually enjoy a hefty price premium when purchased outside Australia and imported via customs — but has not said whether its own store would sell mass-market cards in the future.

Pricing is in line with third party card suppliers, if not slightly higher: the GeForce GTX 1080Ti directly from NVIDIA will set you back $1129 in Australia.

From NVIDIA:

NVIDIA fans can now enjoy a selection of GeForce products to purchase with the benefit of a free express shipping offer within Australia. The store has launched with an initial availability of GeForce GTX 1080Ti and a limited quantity of NVIDIA TITAN Xp graphics cards. This is the first time the NVIDIA TITAN Xp has been made available for consumers to purchase in Australia and will provide an additional shopping choice for those customers searching to purchase NVIDIA’s Founders Edition GPUs.

