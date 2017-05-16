North Face Access Pack: Australian Review

The HTC U11 Is A Phone That You Can Squeeze

The North Face's brand new Access Pack is all about getting to your gear more efficiently. It trades away two zippers for a quick-release, quick-access clip that opens up the main compartment with a single flick, making it easy to get at your stuff when you need it.

What Is It?

The Access Pack is sold in a black-on-black and a grey-on-black finish in Australia, with both priced identically at $350. One is sold as a women's variant and one a men's, but both are broadly similar: the women's pack seems to have slightly thinner shoulder straps and a higher chest strap, but frankly I think's the more attractive of the two.

There are two metal components of the Access that work together to keep your gear safe on your commute and also make it easy to... access... at the same time. The first is an internal aluminium frame that keeps the entire pack rigid at all four of the corners where it meets your upper and lower back. The second is a spring steel outer shell, which concertinas up and out of the way whenever you pull the tab on the Access's top.

That single quick-access clip replaces the set of zippers for the entire main compartment, and allows access to 6 of the Access's 10 compartments; two of the others are kangaroo pouches on the outer shell, while the other two are the padded laptop compartment. Most of the compartments are big enough to fit, say, a can of Coke — they're around twenty centimetres long with around ten by ten centimetres of storage room.

There are a few that are smaller, of course, and a few that are shaped differently. In the phone, tablet and laptop compartments there are elasticated toggles that you can pull to lift said electronic device up and out of the bag to grab more easily — I usually hate these and think they're unnecessary, but on the Access they're incredibly well designed, robust, and actually do the job they're meant to.

What's It Like?

To be honest, the Access Pack takes a little bit of use to really get to grips with. It's a backpack with a learning curve. Not the access part of it — that's super simple, simpler than tugging on a zipper. No, it's the fact that the Access has, by my count, 10 different compartments for you to choose between — including the cavernous main space — to store your gear.

If you don't use each compartment to its utmost, you're wasting space in the Access. Because it's a rigid pack, there's no wiggle room in stuffing one compartment over another; you have to put your biggest items in the main compartment, and then work your way backwards from laptop to sunglasses in descending order. It takes a bit of practice, but at least you always know exactly where everything is. And the laptop compartment's secondary zippered area is the perfect place to store a charger.

But once you do learn to drive it, the Access is a brilliant piece of kit. It's so well constructed, from that genuinely useful spring-loaded clip to the waterproof seal on the zippered laptop compartment to the strategic padding on the shoulder straps and backpiece. The clip is much easier to use than a zipper, and it means that when your pack is sitting next to you at your workdesk — as mine is right now — you can reach down with one hand, open it and get out whatever you're looking for without significant effort.

That main space is best used for the bulkiest of whatever you're carrying — think a couple of DSLR cameras with lenses attached, or an oversized lunch box, or a six pack of beer, all of which you could throw a spare T-shirt and socks and undies in on top of. The Access is equally capable as an overnight bag as it is a commuter's pack, if you're strategic about how you pack it. Use all its many compartments to your advantage.

Being a semi-hardshell backpack like it is, the Access can't be stuffed with gear or clothing like a completely soft backpack might. You have to work within its confines, which means packing it can sometimes feel like you're playing Tetris. But there's that one extremely valuable trade-off in the fact that, once you stash something away in the Access, it's safe from harm — from anything less than a truck running it over.

It's also worth considering that the Access is quite a heavy backpack; it's definitely heavier than some of its formless I have a Goruck GR1 as my everyday bag, and while it's not rigid like the Access, it does open further for flat packing, and it's a fair whack lighter while still using tough materials. Your mileage may vary, but as a general rule you'll have to compromise on weight if you want something strong, and the Access is definitely stronger than it is light.

And one other consideration: maybe it's because there isn't a pair of zippers on the main compartment, but I could really notice the two metal, un-wrapped zippers on the laptop compartment jangling as I walked around with this particular backpack on.. If I hold on to the Access Pack, I'll wrap them with some electrical tape or heatshrink to silence them.

Should You Buy It?

Image: Gizmodo

If you don't haul a phenomenal amount of luggage to work on a daily basis — I'd say a laptop (obviously), lunch box, tablet or a couple of phones, and maybe a change of clothes or a lightweight jacket on top — then the Access will suit your everyday carry needs perfectly. If you're looking for something that's incredibly sturdy as commuter backpacks go, but that also has a dose of convenience. If you're forever ducking into your bag — for laptop or phone or wallet or whatever — the Access's quick release has real utility.

Otherwise, the main appeal of the Access is the fact that it's an incredibly well constructed backpack. This is a piece of luggage that will last long after your laptop, or tablet, or pretty much whatever you choose to store in it does. If you buy one, you'll be buying something that sticks around with you for a long time — which should make your demands of it even more important.

  • barnabyisallthetalk @barnabyisallthetalk

    I just brought an incase backpack myself. Love the organisational pockets in it.

    0
  • velt @velt

    Water resistant at all?

    0
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      It's not rated for any kind of water resistance, but it's 500D Cordura nylon which is an extremely tight weave. I just splashed a glass of water all down the rear shell and it just beaded straight off. I'd hazard a guess that it won't survive a day of hiking out in the rain, but your gear should stay toasty and dry even if you're trudging through 10 minutes of rain on the way to the office.

      0
  • Paaj @paaj

    Dat price though!!

    0
    • zell71 @zell71

      yeah ouch! hefty. i was keen until i saw the price. i'll make do with my officeworks $79 laptop backpack
      https://www.officeworks.com.au/shop/officeworks/p/tucano-lato-17-laptop-backpack-blue-tulatobpbe

      Last edited 21/03/17 4:40 pm
      0
      • labrys @labrys

        Good bags cost a lot but they also last a long time.
        My Defy Bags Ultimate Overnighter has been my go to gym bag for years now and still looks as good as the day I bought it.
        No real signs of wear and tear.
        Also something like a Goruck GR2 which is something I am thinking of upgrading to as a good all in one bag costs about $600. So yeah you can pay a lot for good bags. :)

        0
        • zell71 @zell71

          that is one good looking bag (My Defy Bags Ultimate Overnighter)

          0
      • juststu82 @juststu82

        I have an Ikea pack which cost $49 and is on year 2 without anything breaking on it to date. It has a laptop compartment and great support around the back. The front zips off to become a smaller day pack if you wanted. If it breaks, I'll go buy another.

        It has wheel now, mine was the one before without wheels.
        http://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/50236454/

        0
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      You gotta pay to play!

      It's a lot of money, yeah, but this thing is solid.

      I'm hoping it'll last me a long, long time.

      0
      • Paaj @paaj

        I recently got myself an Osprey bag after reading a review here. For approx $100, I recon that is better value than this one. Also, darn you for making me spend money!

        0
      • labrys @labrys

        I'd personally take your Goruck over this.
        I feel it would last longer.
        There is just something about the Access that although pretty and somewhat functional makes me wonder if it would last.
        Also for me the Gorucks are more functional then what this is.

        0
  • Homard Guest

    Is the concertina opening a security risk?

    0
  • robb @robb

    From the website: no matter if you're dodging traffic on Bourke St or dashing for the train at Central.
    Not sure the quote about dodging traffic on Bourke Street is too soon - but notably absent from the website is any info is the size and weight.
    The first image in this article made it look small - which was appealing, but then the pic from June last year shows it's full sized.
    With its practical rigid frame, how much does it weigh?

    0
  • ted @ted

    I really like the look of that. I have to carry a 15" MacBook, mirrorless camera and Blackmagic Pocket Cinema to work every day and have been meaning to get something a bit more practical. Doesn't look at all like Cordura in the pictures but my hiking/camping bag is that (Camelbak BFM) and it's solid as hell and does stay dry even here in Tasmania!

    0
  • AZ @A X

    IMHO grown men should not take backpacks to work. Laptop, power, headphones and sunglasses go in the bag, wallet, keys and phone goes in your in your pockets. You don't need the rest of the stuff.

    0
    • frankly_franky @frankly_franky

      What about grown men like me who go to the gym before work and need to carry sneakers, towel, clothes, deodorant , surface pro, power, mouse, glasses, sunglasses, keys, jacket, rain jacket.

      How do you suggest I get all of this to and from work? Should I hire a Sherpa?

      1
    • Be My Guest

      "Grown men" should know better than to upset their suit lines with the bulk of keys wallets and phones, if we're going to be all snooty about it.

      0
    • rosscoso @rosscoso

      The difference between a "bag" as you mention and a "backpack" is an additional strap?

      Is this a cosmetic opinion - just curious? In what situation is it suitable for a grown man to wear a backpack?

      0
  • mixquilz @mixquilz

    Had mine for about 6 months now (bought from canada) and love it... only issues I've had are that i had it in the rain for a bit.... stupid Sydney weather.... and the section where the logo is, started bubbling up from the moisture and also when i left the bag open overnight, it left it looking a bit malformed and creased. Overall i love it though and so easy to open, grab what I need and then close

    0

