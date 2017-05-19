McDonald's Now Has Its Own Mobile Ordering App

McDonald's has just released a new mobile ordering app dubbed MyMacca’s. Available nationally for iPhone and Android, the free app allows customers to pre-order and pay for their meal at the press of a button. Here's how it works.

The MyMacca’s app is aimed at time-poor Macca's fans who don't want to wait for their food to be cooked. It allows you to place your order via mobile phone and pay for it before entering the store. Users simply make their selections, pay online and select the McDonald's outlet they want to pick their up food from.

The order will then be waiting for instant collection - no need to faff about with those touch-screen menus or converse with pimply checkout dudes. There are also options to customise your order and a personalised favourites menu for even faster repurchasing.

Currently, the app is only compatible in store, but McDonald's will be extending it to drive-thru windows in the weeks ahead.

Personally, we've never had a problem waiting for food at Macca's - it practically invented the concept of fast food service, after all. Nevertheless, we suppose this app could prove handy on occasion, such as during peak hours or at perpetually busy restaurants.

You can download it on iOS and Android via the Apple Store and Google Play, respectively. We'll be testing the app out later this week. In the meantime, have a play and tell us what you think!