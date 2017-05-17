Malcolm Turnbull Likes To Netflix And Chill

In a hard-hitting radio interview this morning, our Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull revealed his "Netflix and Chill" habits.
I'm sorry, but if I have to know this now - you do too.
You can listen to the whole interview here, or skip to 4:50 to catch the shudder-inducing question.
Methinks our illustrious leader may not know what "Netflix and Chill" means. Or maybe he does. We may never know the truth, but I still need to bleach my brain.
Alternate headlines for this Very Important News include:
- Malcolm Turnbull Likes To F%#^
- Breaking: Turnbull Keeping Up Pretenses Of Being Normal Human Being Who Does Normal Human Things With His Wife
- Turnbull Does Great Job Of Hiding His Flickering, Lizard Tongue (You'll Never Guess Where)
- Birds Do It, Bees Do It, Even Malcolm Turnbull Does It
- Australia's Gross Stepdad Is DTF
- That Word, I Do Not Think It Means What You Think It Means
- We Didn't Need To Know This But Now We Do
I can't find it in the Australian catalogue, but I wish Turnbull would stop bingeing "Heaping Steamers: A Best Practise for Shitting on Your Nation's Poor."