Malcolm Turnbull Likes To Netflix And Chill

Image: iStock

In a hard-hitting radio interview this morning, our Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull revealed his "Netflix and Chill" habits.

I'm sorry, but if I have to know this now - you do too.

You can listen to the whole interview here, or skip to 4:50 to catch the shudder-inducing question.

Methinks our illustrious leader may not know what "Netflix and Chill" means. Or maybe he does. We may never know the truth, but I still need to bleach my brain.

Alternate headlines for this Very Important News include:

Malcolm Turnbull Likes To F%#^

Breaking: Turnbull Keeping Up Pretenses Of Being Normal Human Being Who Does Normal Human Things With His Wife

Turnbull Does Great Job Of Hiding His Flickering, Lizard Tongue (You'll Never Guess Where)

Birds Do It, Bees Do It, Even Malcolm Turnbull Does It

Australia's Gross Stepdad Is DTF

That Word, I Do Not Think It Means What You Think It Means

We Didn't Need To Know This But Now We Do

Any viewing suggestions for the PM? Let us know in the comments below.