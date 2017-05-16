Life Complete: There's A Roomba That Mops Now

Image: iRobot

iRobot, the people behind Roomba (you know, those robot vacuum cleaners you put your cat on in a shark suit?) just announced the new Braava jet Mopping Robot for Australia and my life is now complete.

iRobot says the Braava jet is designed to mop hard floor surfaces, is compact, has a vibrating cleaning head, something called a "precision jet spray" and has pads on the bottom to really scrub your floor. It wet mops, damp sweeps and dusts.

There's a iRobot App to go with it for both Android and iOS devices, which lets you access the "clean" button to start or stop the mop, use "Spot Clean" for a quicker, deeper clean of a smaller area, easily get software updates and directly access customer service.

Christian Cerda, chief operating officer of iRobot says there have been over 15 million home robots sold worldwide. Unfortunately, it's not legal to marry appliances yet.

You can grab one now online for $479.00. Along with your new best friend, you'll get a lithium ion battery, a battery charger, and two of each type of cleaning pad (wet mopping, damp sweeping and dry sweeping). Reusable, washable cleaning pads are available for purchase separately. The disposable cleaning pads are $24.95 for a box of 10 cleaning pads. The washable cleaning pads are $49.95 for a box of two.