In 90 Seconds, Catch Up To The New Season Of The Walking Dead

Video: Got a spare 90 seconds? Good. You've got time to catch up to the third season of Fear The Walking Dead.
In a minute and a half, you'll get up to speed on everything that happened in Fear The Walking Dead's first two seasons — from the outbreak in LA, to the frantic escape to Mexico, to everything there falling apart as well.
FTWD's third season comes out in Australia on June 5 at 7:30PM AEST on FX Channel, with the first two episodes coming out back to back. [YouTube]
