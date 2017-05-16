The HTC U11 Is A Phone That You Can Squeeze

Win! 10x Double Passes To See John Wick: Chapter 2

Malcolm Turnbull Likes To Netflix And Chill

Scientists Just 3D Printed Ovaries (And They Worked)

GLOW Might Just Be The New Orange Is The New Black

'80s wrestling. Big hair. Alison Brie. Sound good? Well, there's a new show that might interest you.

GLOW is a new Netflix Original series about wrestling — one particular moment in time in wrestling. The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling was a promo that ran in the mid-'80s, built around colourful personas and powerful women. And this new series, starring Alison Brie alongside Marc Maron, looks like it'll be hella fun whether you know anything about wrestling or not.

It's executive produced by Jenji Kohan of OITNB and Weeds fame, so that's a big point in its favour if you've liked either of those shows in the past. From Netflix:

Big hair. Body slams. It's 1980s Los Angeles in this comedy series, and an unemployed actress keeps her dream alive by portraying a female wrestler.

GLOW will be on Netflix soon. Stay tuned for an exact date. [YouTube / Netflix]

WATCH MORE: Entertainment News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au competitions feature john-wick john-wick-2

Win! 10x Double Passes To See John Wick: Chapter 2

The sequel to the incredibly awesome, no-holds-barred action-fest John Wick is out in cinemas tomorrow. And we're giving you the chance to win one of 10 double passes to go see it. Want to watch John Wick. Chapter 2 with a mate for free? Here's how.
au battery-storage powerwall solar solar-roof tesla video-feature

Crunching The Numbers On The Tesla Solar Roof

Last week, Tesla announced Australian pre-orders for its solar roof, with installations starting in 2018. The idea is fantastic -- replace your house roof with solar tiles that look good, generate power and are even more durable than existing options. But in the real world, is it worth the price? We crunch the numbers to find out.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles