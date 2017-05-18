Deals: Get 1TB Of Cloud Storage For Life

Never underestimate the power of cloud storage, especially when Zoolz is involved. With Zoolz Dual Cloud Storage, you can bolster your data storage needs with a whopping terabyte of cloud storage that lasts a lifetime.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Whether you've got mounds of photos that need preserving or you just want to secure a few important documents, Zoolz gives you the space and security to keep your data kosher for years to come. With a subscription to Zoolz, you can utilize up to 500 GB of instant storage to secure the data you use often and 500 GB of archive storage for those files you plan on tucking away for a while.

You can beef up your storage potential with a lifetime subscription to Zoolz Dual Cloud 1TB Storage, now only $40 AUD [$29.99 USD].

Get this deal