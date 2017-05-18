Complaints To Vodafone Are Way Down

Image: iStock

In the December 2016 quarter, Vodafone recorded 5.0 complaints for every 10,000 services in operation. The latest complaints report, however, shows a dramatic drop to 3.9 complaints for every 10,000 services in operation. That's 50 per cent lower than the industry average.

"A 22 per cent decline in the rate of complaints between the December and March quarters suggests to us that we've continued to improve the service we offer," a Vodafone spokesperson told Gizmodo.

"Our complaints ratio for the March quarter is more than 50 per cent lower than the industry average, and we attribute this to our strong network performance, our value-packed plans designed to avoid bill shock, and our commitment to customer service excellence."

Residential consumers and small businesses made 65,970 complaints to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman about their landline, mobile or internet services between 1 July and 31 December 2016.

These figures were highlighted in the organisation's Six Monthly Update, published yesterday. Complaints were recorded against 324 phone and internet providers in Australia.

In publishing the Update, Ombudsman Judi Jones said the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman has experienced an increase in complaints for phone and internet services, which were up 5.3 per cent from the preceding six months. This is a 33.8 per cent increase in complaints compared to the same six months in 2015 (1 July 2015 to 31 December 2015).

Customer service, billing and payments, faults and complaint handling are the most common complaints about phone and internet service, with 24,641 complaints recorded about internet services - a 53.6 per cent increase on the same six months in 2015.

23,331 complaints were recorded about mobile phones, an 18.8 per cent increase on the same six months in 2015 and 17,998 complaints were recorded about landlines, a 32 per cent increase on the same six months in 2015.

Proportionally, Victoria and South Australia made the most complaints to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (complaints per 1000 population). This was followed by ACT and New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania, and Western Australia. The Northern Territory recorded the lowest number of complaints.

86.7 per cent of complaints were from residential consumers, and 13 per cent of complaints were from small businesses.

There was a 6.8 per cent increase in complaints about services delivered over the national broadband network compared to the preceding six months (January to June 2016). Compared to the same six months in 2015, the increase was 117.5 per cent. However the rate of increase in these complaints is slower than the rate of increase in the number of new premises connected to the national broadband network.

For services delivered over the national broadband network, 4,309 complaints were related to internet services, and 3,203 complaints were related to landline services.

