Australia Looks Especially Beautiful From The Air In These Award-Winning Drone Photos

The Three Best USB Power Banks You Can Buy

Deals: Stop People From Seeing All The Dodgy Stuff You Search Online

Freeview Works On Chromecast Now

Average Australian Transport Costs Went Up By $700 In The Last Year

Image: iStock

The Australian Automobile Association's (AAA) latest Transport Affordability Index report shows the average Australian family is paying almost $700 more for road and rail transport than this time last year - an average of $17,464.

The "average" household is determined by the 2016 census results - a couple with children and two cars. Each capital city has its own "average" households, too.

It's no surprise that Sydney families are paying the most at $22,238 per year - that's an increase of $848 over twelve months. Hobart households have the lowest average transport costs of any Australian capital at $14,852 annually, however this represents an increase of $737.

Nationally, average household transport costs account for 13.6 per cent of the household budget. This is an increase from 13.3 per cent over the four quarters to March 2017. In comparison, household expenses relating to electricity and gas consume a far smaller share of that budget, ordinarily around one to three per cent.

Fuel was the number one contributor to the national increase in transport costs over the quarter to March 2017, up $226. Fuel costs also increased by $373 over the four quarters to March. The average family now pays $1,035 in Government fuel excise each year, and for the first time, Government fuel excise increased to more than 40 cents per litre on 1 February 2017.

Over the March 2017 quarter, public transport increased significantly due to fare rises in Melbourne, Hobart and Canberra. Other increased costs faced by the average family included tolls, new car servicing and new car prices which had a flow on impact on car repayment costs.

The increasing costs borne by households for land transport highlights the need for all governments to develop policies and make infrastructure investments that will make transport more affordable.

Brisbane and Melbourne yearly average costs sit at $19,629 and $18,889 respectively, with tolls contributing "heavily" to the weekly transport costs of families in these three cities. Without tolls, Melbourne would be overtaken by Perth as the third most expensive city for transport.

You can find the full report here.

WATCH MORE: Car News

Comments

  • Almost Guest

    And Sydney has the new tollways, the West Connex, to look forward to. A massive system of roads spilling traffic into areas never designed to handle a large volume of traffic.

    0
  • okibi @okibi

    The increase in my regos alone would cover that $700

    2
  • Zombie Jesus @zombiejesus

    For scope, it's a 3.8% increase over the last year. In the same period, the CPI increased 2.1%.

    0
  • nicephotog Guest

    In some terms, light aircraft to beat fatigue is beating cost!
    The only sensible method for Australian travel distances to beat "DRIVER FATIGUE"(and for easier child handling) is a PPL private pilot license , it allows you to fly aircraft with six people up to 80Knots/h (150Kmh) (100Knots is minimum to seriously beat fatigue driving over long distance e.g. 5 hour car drive is around vaguely two hour flight) speed and can be extended with training to Visual night flying and aircraft faster than 80 Knots.
    The Australian government are immense creeps for not subsidizing and helping all able bodied people to obtain a PPL with these extra license credits, because "it is the only way of beating fatigue", truthfully it requires private light aircraft for personal passengers in this country of at least 100Knots/h or more to traverse the required business and personal distances in Australia. Driving nit flying with your own private license and light plane people will continue to be killed in vast numbers of which half were not responsible for any of the problem !
    Moreover, people need to use these things to cause the price to go down in swapping to supply and demand to common offer to make pricing affordable.Its too locked up in snobbery and restrictions and cost.

    Of cost, if you are starting a home and getting a home loan and can afford a 600,000 dollar house , you can probably drop your housing aspiration back by 100,000 with a 600,000 dollar loan then after talking to the bank manager use and keep 100,000 to use 20, 000 to visual night flying and over 100knot license , you have 80,000 to but a second hand aircraft for travel and job-business canvas geographically.

    But it flogs the whoop from dying various complex ways that are often not there to an aircraft continuously!!!

    0
    • g-man @g-man

      We are not talking about fatigue any where in this article, so I don't really see your point.
      Let's try to put your point into this article though.
      Average commuting distance is 16km each way. A pilots license to solve the issue is stupid.
      So I drive 25km to the air port get in my plane, get out of my plane then drive another 10km to my destination.
      What a great use of time, infrastructure and fuel.

      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature porn pornhub pornography video-feature

After Pornhub, Australian Porn Is Fighting For Survival

The Australian porn scene is struggling. Post-Pornhub, there's simply less demand -- for paid content, for new content. But if history has proven anything, it's that pornography finds a way. We spoke to some of Australia's premier porn performers and producers. They're struggling, they're doing it tough, but they're using technology (and their innate sense of hustle) in a last gasp fight for survival.
au feature power-packs usb-battery-packs usb-charging usb-power-packs

The Three Best USB Power Banks You Can Buy

You use your phone a lot. It runs out of battery. You cry. Solve that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles