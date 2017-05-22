Australia Looks Especially Beautiful From The Air In These Award-Winning Drone Photos

Our wide brown land is beautiful. Fight me if you disagree. Anyone that's taken a plane trip knows it's even more gorgeous from the air, as these world-class drone photographs show.

The "Australia From Above" competition, which ran on SkyPixel — the world's most popular aerial photography community — in partnership with drone maker DJI and Tourism Australia, had over 6000 entries. The winning entry was snapped at Wyadup Spa in Western Australia, and won its creator a DJI Inspire 2 Premium package worth over $10,000, as well as a couple of nights' holiday on Kangaroo Island and Lord Howe Island to put the new toy to the test.

Grand Prize: 'Refreshing Places to Float' by Airloft

Second Prize: Sea Of Green by skysnaps99