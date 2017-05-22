Australia Looks Especially Beautiful From The Air In These Award-Winning Drone Photos

Our wide brown land is beautiful. Fight me if you disagree. Anyone that's taken a plane trip knows it's even more gorgeous from the air, as these world-class drone photographs show.
The "Australia From Above" competition, which ran on SkyPixel — the world's most popular aerial photography community — in partnership with drone maker DJI and Tourism Australia, had over 6000 entries. The winning entry was snapped at Wyadup Spa in Western Australia, and won its creator a DJI Inspire 2 Premium package worth over $10,000, as well as a couple of nights' holiday on Kangaroo Island and Lord Howe Island to put the new toy to the test.
Refreshing place to float has a giant fossilized tooth in the photo. If you can pick it out...you get a pat on the head.
A fossilized tooth? Visible from that height?
What... Did it come from Godzilla or something?
Good spotting SRM, Im guessing its either
1. In the bogans head who drinks coke, never flosses, uses a toothbrush or sees a dentist, where the blood supply and nerve died sometime ago,
2. In the roundish rock thats partly above the water in the lower left hand corner of the pic. Look at the sharp object in the 5 o'clock position?
PS: you know bogans invented the toothbrush? Otherwise it would be called the teethbrush