A New York Time Lapse Like You've Never Seen

Video: This three-minute timelapse of New York — from the air, from the ground, from the water — is just incredible.

A Taste of New York used 65,000 photos — 2.6 terabytes worth of data — on Sony and Canon cameras with a huge variety of lenses — and precisely one helicopter ride to achieve its brilliance. I genuinely think it's the best timelapse cityscape I've ever seen. [YouTube]

