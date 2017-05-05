5 Million Premises Can Connect To NBN Now, Says NBN

Image: iStock

Five million homes and businesses now able to connect to the NBN, according to, well, NBN. The goal is to connect eight million homes and businesses by 2020.

NBN says average of 250,000 premises have been "made serviceable" each month this year so far, and an additional million are expected by June 2017. 2.2 million premises have actually connected.

Half of the premises able to connect have access to either Fibre-to-the-Node (FTTN) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC), says NBN.

"NBN continues to demonstrate its rollout momentum with 140,000 services made available to homes and businesses across the country in a single week, " said Peter Ryan, Chief Network Engineering Officer at NBN. "We are building the NBN network and activating end users faster than we have ever done before and are currently making over 60,000 premises serviceable each week."

"We have the flexibility and the right technologies in place to design and build the network at the speed and scale needed to reach our end goal by 2020," Ryan assures.

