We Salute The Crusaders Who Marched Against The Government Filter

Over the weekend, demonstrations happened across the country protesting the Government's planned mandatory internet filter. According to Lifehacker's own Angus Kidman over at APC, literally hundreds of people were at the Sydney event to argue against Conroy's misguided and uneducated policy. If you couldn't make the event yourself, it's definitely worth clicking the link to see photos from the event as well as a rundown of proceedings. And from all accounts, get prepared to join the next protest - it looks like we're in for a long battle against the government on this issue...

[APC Mag] [Photo source: APC]