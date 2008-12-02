Toshiba Giving Away Free Netbook With LCD TV Purchase

It seems you can't walk into a TV retailer this holiday season and not walk out with something extra. Toshiba's the latest to join the craze, but rather than throwing a games console at you, they want you to have a new netbook.

That's right, Toshiba will give you one of their new NB100 netbook if you buy one of their XV500 series LCD TVs, which come in 37, 42 and 46-inch screen sizes. The offer is valid between December 1 2008 and January 15 2009, but you must claim your netbook by January 29 next year to be eligible, and the offer's only valid while stocks last.

Considering the NB100 is worth $799 RRP, this is the best value offer we've seen so far when it comes to TV bonuses. The question now is: "Will this sway you to buy a Toshiba TV?"

[Toshiba]