Back in May, Dell completely changed how they did business in Australia by announcing a retail agreement with Officeworks. Today they've backed up their new approach to reaching customers by announcing another retail partnership with The Good Guys. Starting mid-December, you'll be able to pick up a Dell laptop, desktop or monitor from any of the 87 Good Guys stores across Australia. The biggest question we have about this whole arrangement though is how they'll work Dell into those incredibly annoying (yet catchy) Good Guys ads that destroy the Beach Boys' Good Vibrations...
The Good Guys To Sell Dell Computers
