How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Telstra Politely Declines To Partake In Conroy's Filter Plans

getup petition.jpgMaybe it's all the cold and flu medication I took last week to try and fight off the summer sniffles that seem to be going around, but I'm actually finding myself not being offended by Telstra's corporate arrogance at the moment. In fact, today I'm actually enjoying it, given the fact that the nation's biggest ISP in BigPond has refused to partake in the Rudd Government's Live trials of mandatory ISP-level internet filtering. Also refusing to take part was Internode, although both Optus and iiNet have agreed to play along, in the case of iiNet to try and prove how unfeasible the plan to filter the net actually is.

Considering BigPond isn't partaking, it begs the question - how can any results be considered accurate if the country's largest ISP wasn't a part of the trials? Isn't it time for Conroy to give up on this whole farce?

If you haven't already, sign the GetUp petition here.

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles