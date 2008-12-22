How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Stop Action Lego Millenium Falcon Build Proves Why The Internet Is Awesome

After you watch this stop-action film of a Lego Millenium Falcon construction by Paul Romein and Greg Radzimowsky, close your eyes and imagine what your life would be like without the Internet. For a start, you would never have had the opportunity to watch this little film. In fact, Paul and Greg probably wouldn't have even bothered to make it, instead opting to just make the Lego starship and run around the area pretending to fly it without a camera. There'd also be no Gizmodo, which would mean I'd probably be unemployed, spending my days thinking about making a stop action Lego movie myself, but for the fact that without the Internet, I'd have no real way to share it with the world. And in the end, that's what really makes the Internet so awesome, isn't it?

[via MAKE]

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles