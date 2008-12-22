Stop Action Lego Millenium Falcon Build Proves Why The Internet Is Awesome

After you watch this stop-action film of a Lego Millenium Falcon construction by Paul Romein and Greg Radzimowsky, close your eyes and imagine what your life would be like without the Internet. For a start, you would never have had the opportunity to watch this little film. In fact, Paul and Greg probably wouldn't have even bothered to make it, instead opting to just make the Lego starship and run around the area pretending to fly it without a camera. There'd also be no Gizmodo, which would mean I'd probably be unemployed, spending my days thinking about making a stop action Lego movie myself, but for the fact that without the Internet, I'd have no real way to share it with the world. And in the end, that's what really makes the Internet so awesome, isn't it?

[via MAKE]