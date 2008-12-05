Hand-writing letters to Santa is so 20th Century. These days, Santa has a Gmail account and an iPhone running the Santa Mail App. If you've got the app too, you can send the bearded.gift-giver messages that he will respond to individually. While that may not hold too much appeal for you as an adult, it will give you a certain level of street cred with your kids, especially when they get individualised responses. If you're worried about your kids privacy, don't be, because the app doesn't actually send any info, instead automating the response from inside the app itself. And while it doesn't have a terribly long lifespan (it's an automated message from Santa), for $2.49, can you really complain? Plus, it's probably the first iPhone app developed in Wagga Wagga NSW, which means you should buy it just for that fact alone.
Santa Mail App Lets You Email Santa From Your iPhone
Trending Stories Right Now
Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review
Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign
As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.