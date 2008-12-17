Looks like there's something for everybody in the new X-Men Origins: Wolverine film: Explosions for the guys, Hugh Jackman beefcake for the ladies, and the inevitable mountains of merchandising for the kids. This is now wrestling with Star Trek for the number three spot on my list for most exciting movie of 2009, right behind Watchmen and Terminator Salvation. Looks like another bumper year for films in 2009...
New Wolverine Trailer Looks To Make Up For X-Men III
