Mee Games Console - For When You're Too Cheap For A Wii Or Xbox 360

Damn! If only we had discovered the Rock Mee video game console more than two days before Christmas, you guys could have given the gift of crappy gaming to your loved ones and your eternal enemies.

Tipster Nick received his as a bonus gift from a work supplier and sent in some pics, which you can check out below. A quick Google search shows that you can pick up the Mee console from a number of online stores, with prices varying between $29 and $90. Included in that price you get:

* 16Bit CPU Core * Wireless interactive game console with 7 interactive Sport games and 32 TV arcade games * The controllers are very sensitive and quite accurate by cuilt-in sensors for movements in all play directions * Plug'n'Play by connecting AV cable directly to the television * 7 Interactive Sport games: Baseball, Golf, Tennis, Ping Pong, Soccer, Bowling and Boxing * 6 Sport extensions for ultimate gaming sensation * Wireless Game pad with 32 additional arcade TV games built-in * Safety straps for the wireless controllers to protect the direct environment * Supports battery operation (batteries not including) and power operation with the AC/DC adapter (including) * Age group 5+ * Full color gift box and b/w Instruction manual

In case you were wondering what came in the box: Needless to say, if you get one of these under your tree at Christmas time, somebody doesn't really like you.

[Thanks Nick!]