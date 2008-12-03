LG Renoir Makes Its Way To Australia

Fans of LG's Viewty mobile phone should be excited by the news that the Korean company is bringing its successor, the Renoir, to Australia. Aside from having one of the worst names for a mobile phone we've ever come across, the Renoir is a bit of a spec machine, with an 8MP camera, xenon flash, 120fps video mode, A-GPS, HSDPA connectivity, built in Wi-Fi and a 3-inch touchscreen. All of that is crammed into a phone that's just 14mm thin... The Renoir is available now for $799 from Optus, Vodafone and 3 resellers on contract.

LG MOBILE AUSTRALIA WELCOMES RENOIR - An artistically inspired handset -

Sydney, 3 December 2008: LG Electronics Australia (LG), a technology and design leader in mobile communications announces the official launch of the highly anticipated LG KC910. This artistic new handset, known as Renoir, is Australia's first full touchscreen 8 megapixel multimedia phone, combining the latest features and an intuitive full touchscreen interface to create an exceptional multi-sensorial experience.

Carli Wilson, LG's Marketing Manager of Mobile Communications believes that consumers want technology that allows them to communicate using a number of different media and senses.

"Renoir is much more than a camera phone. It provides experiences through sight, sound and touch, combining a unique array of features including a full 3.0-inch touchscreen interface, Dolby Mobile for Music and built-in support for Wi-Fi and A-GPS."

"The name Renoir conveys the phone's personality and level of multimedia sophistication. Like its namesake painter, who created an entirely new style of painting with impressionism, we believe we have created something unique with our new Renoir handset," said Wilson.

Renoir's industry-leading camera features create ultimate viewing enjoyment by taking super-sharp 8 megapixel pictures, perfectly focused on whatever the user touches on screen and ready for sharing online or in print. The user-optimized interface is both intuitive and easily customizable, providing the perfect canvas for multimedia experiences.

Following on from the success of its predecessor LG Viewty, Renoir has evolved to incorporate superior sound and better use of touch. With a slim profile (14mm) for an 8 megapixel camera phone, Renoir follows in the tradition of LG Viewty which debuted as the slimmest 5 megapixel camera phone.

Renoir is available now through Optus, Vodafone and 3 Mobile on contract or for RRP $799.

Demonstrating LG's in-depth understanding of consumer benefits, Renoir includes the following features:

Camera Features Benefits § 8 Megapixel § Super-sharp pictures that are big enough for printing and sharing § Xenon Flash § Night shots with stand alone digital camera quality § ISO up to 1600 § Take great pictures with lots of detail, even in dim lighting § Touch Shot § Focus exactly where you want by simply touching the screen on that spot then take a photo by removing your finger § Variety of Shot Modes § Make pictures look more artistic/creative or give them a professional-looking touch (e.g. Art Shot, Beauty Shot) § Geo-tagging § Keep track of exactly where photos were taken and map them out on your computer or online § Detection Features § Camera automatically tracks faces and detects blinks, making it easier to take great photos

Multimedia Features Benefits § Dolby Mobile for Music § This integrated suite of audio processing technologies brings depth and richness as well as clean, powerful bass to enhance the music listening experience § Slow-motion Video Recording @120 fps § Allows users to catch every detail in slow motion, making it perfect for capturing fast-moving objects, like at sporting events § Fast-motion Video Recording @ 5fps § Record very slow-moving objects with a time lapse effect § DivX/Xvid Playback § Play high quality DivX and Xvid movies straight out of the box, creating an amazing high quality multimedia experience § A-GPS § Always know where you are and navigate to your next location with included Google Maps GPS application* § Jogging Buddy § Provides up-to-the-second information including distance and time, and keeps an exercise log for users using GPS technology § 3G HSDPA § Connect to all of your favourite internet sites at incredible speeds (up to 7.2Mbps) from almost anywhere § Wi-Fi § Even faster internet access when Wi-Fi access is available § Noise-free Microphone § Filters out background noise so your conversations and recordings are clear and easy to understand

UI Features Benefits § Widgets § Convenient access to often used functions, right from the idle screen § Auto Rotating Display § Automatically shows images or documents on screen horizontally or vertically according to the phone's orientation § QWERTY Keyboard § Easily type text messages, emails or memos with the onscreen keyboard, which automatically slides into view when the phone is held horizontally § Word Correction § Checks spelling automatically as you type § Handwriting Recognition § Enhanced touch experience writing memos and drawing on images using fingertips or a stylus

For more information please visit the LG website at www.lge.com.au or call 1800 LG HELP (1800 544 357) for stockists.

* Please note that on the Vodafone branded handset, the Google Maps application is not included and therefore no GPS mapping or navigational assistance is available.

ENDS