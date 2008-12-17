Remember late last month when we brought word that Internode was reselling Telstra's ADSL2+ service? Well, they're selling it from today. The pricing looks pretty decent as well - while 2GB for $70 a month doesn't seem like a lot, 55GB for $130 is a pretty good deal, especially when you compare it to the BigPond prices. And while some of you inner suburb dwellers will scoff, remember that some of us out in the outer suburbs have only had once choice for ADSL2+, and that choice being Telstra. Anyway, check out Internode's website to get a full rundown of plans available and see if your exchange is one of the lucky ones.
Internode Reselling Telstra's ADSL2+ From Today
