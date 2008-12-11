Great news today for fans of the ABC's iView VOD service, with not one, but two ISPs announcing that they're offering iView content as unmetered downloads. Both Internode and iPrimus join iiNet in offering the national broadcaster's video on demand service, where you can watch any of the six channels available. Now we just need all the other ISPs to follow suit, and add iTunes downloads to the unmetered list as well...
Internode And iPrimus Jump On Unmetered ABC iView Train
