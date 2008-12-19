Get Your Gizmodo AU Chumby Widget Now

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

chumby.jpgGot a Chumby? Been disappointed by the lack of a dedicated Giz AU widget? Well, be disappointed no longer - we've been working tirelessly over the past few days to get our widget up onto the Chumby servers, and even though it's only V1, it's still the best darned widget the Chumby has seen so far (if we do say so ourselves).

To get the Gizmodo AU widget on your Chumby, log onto Chumby.com and select the Australia category in the Manage widgets tab. And while you're there, you should probably add all the other Allure Media sites as well, from Babble to Kotaku and Lifehacker to Defamer - they're all pretty much guaranteed to keep you entertained throughout the day while you should be working, and that can't be a bad thing.

[Chumby on Giz]

