Future Cars, Like Their Owners, Will Run On Coffee?

Forget electric cars - let's start pumping our money into coffee technology. Apparently scientists in Nevada have discovered that ground coffee contains roughly the same amount of oil as other biofuels. What's more, it has those kinds of levels even after its been used to make that sweet cup of java that gets you going in the morning. Plus, as an added bonus, the resulting biodiesel actually smells like coffee, meaning rather than noxious petrol fumes, streets will smell like a freshly brewed pot of liquid caffeine. I don't know about you guys, but that's the world I want to be living in.

[Physorg via Treehugger]