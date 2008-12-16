Fujitsu's First Netbook Hits Australian Stores

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

M1010_08_WP.jpgI thought pretty much every laptop manufacturer had already released a netbook of some description except Sony... Turns out I was wrong. Fujitsu have just launched their M1010 netbook, which unsurprisingly looks similar to every other netbook on the market spec-wise. I'm not being cynical here, just stating the facts. You can pretty much close your eyes and recite what makes this lappy tick - 8.9-inch screen, Intel Atom processor N270 (1.6GHz, 512 L2 Cache, 533MHz), 60GB HDD, 1GB RAM, 1.3MP webcam, Bluetooth, 802.11b/g and running XP. See, no surprises there. What does stand out is the range of colours on offer through the removable colour lids (Red, Pink, Bronze, Blue and Black). And for $699, isn't removable colour lids the key differentiator when it comes to your next netbook purchase?

