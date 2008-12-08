Dealzmodo: Renew Your IceTV Subscription For 12 Months For $49

Those guys at IceTV seem to love Christmas time - on top of selling a whole heap of PVRs cheap the other week, they're now letting current customers (either paid, free trial or returning) to renew their IceTv subscription for just $49, which is about half price (and works out at less than $1 a week). You'll need to be one of the first 500 customers to enter the code: "santascoming" when you select the "top up my existing account" option. So if you're an IceTV user, either for your PVR or your computer, make sure you get in fast to save some dollars this Xmas...

[IceTV]