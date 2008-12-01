Dealzmodo: IceTV Brings The PVR Savings

With only 24 more sleeps until Christmas, I guess it makes a lot of sense for companies to start offering discounts. IceTV today joined the discount party, offering some pretty decent savings through their online store, including up to $200 off the top of the line Beyonwiz PVR with a bonus 12 month subscription to the IceTV EPG. You can also pick up a Media Center PC from $399, or save $50 on a HDTV tuner for your PC or Mac. Check out the IceTV store for all the available discounts and remember that if you order by December 15, you'll get everything delivered in time for Christmas.

