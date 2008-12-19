Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Thursday Night

A lot of you guys will be finishing up work today, so enjoy the champagne breakfast! Now, on to the feed:

Lighters Will Blend, But Also Ultimately Pwn 'Will It Blend' Blender Don't try this at home kids: Just watch the video over and over again.

First Smartphones, Now Feature Phones: Motorola Leaks More 2009 Handsets Someone at Moto seems to like leaking stuff...

Swarm-bots Converge On Child, Rescue Her From Freaky Parents But what happens when instead of rescuing you, they kidnap you to harvest your organs for power?

NASA Explores Possibility of Selling Shuttles for $US42 Million I'll take two.

Adobe CS4 Photoshop and Illustrator Review (Verdict: Kick Arse) If you can afford the price to upgrade, that is.

How to Re-Enable Unlock and Jailbreak in Mac OS X 10.5.6 Anybody else getting sick and tired of the back and forth between hackers and companies on jailbreaking hardware?