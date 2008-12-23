Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

iPhone App Store Bans Book App for Naughty Language Stupid, stupid Apple. What is wrong with the world?

Brain-Implanted Bionic Sex Stimulation Chip Is Probably Not Needed I hope they don't target this at old people...

Windows XP Lives for Four More Months It's just indestructible!

Liposuction Doctor Powered His Cars with Human Fat EEEEEEEEEEEWWWWWWWWWWWWW!!!!!!!!!!!

Australia, a Country with a Moronic Government, to Block BitTorrent Who the hell elected Conroy? Victorians. Next election, please don't make the same mistake.

Google Earth Leads Scientists to Undiscovered Forest, Brand New Species And for its next trick, Google will discover alien life.

8 Gadgets For Last Minute Shopper Horde Fighting Keep this in mind come Boxing Day...