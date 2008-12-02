Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

Nikon's D3X Masterpiece DSLR Goes Official With A $US8,000 Price Tag Pricey, yet still exciting.

MSI U110, U115 Netbooks To Pack Draft-N Wi-Fi, Faster Processors Are these finally netbooks to get excited about?

Blockbuster OnDemand Download Service Coming to Blu-ray Players, Soon Who cares if they're late, at least they're coming to the party.

Harion Glass Speakers Look Like They're Worth A Fortune, Because They Are I wonder how they handle fingerprints? Boeing Airborne Laser Weapon Fires for the First Time This will probably hurt us when the robots try to destroy mankind.