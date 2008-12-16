Awesome Bar Fridge Shaped Like A HP dx2355 AMD-Based Desktop

What's better than a bar fridge? A bar fridge shaped like a PC. The guys at HP sent us one of these last week for Christmas, and we just got the chance to unbox it today. As you can see from the photo, there's even blue LED lights on the front and a bottle opener built into the design. The USB ports look a little fake up close (they are fake), but on the whole the entire thing looks fantastic...

Bonus pic proving its fridge-ness below: The 77 litre bar fridge is now currently chilling me some beer to celebrate with this evening...

I love my job.