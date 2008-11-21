You Have Five Hours To Get Your Entry In For Gizmo-Grow And Win A 42-Inch LCD TV

That's right kids, five hours. That's not a lot of time. I hope you didn't leave it until the last minute... But even if you did, you can still come up with some impressive way to share the Gizmodo love with the rest of the world. Just check out our original Gizmo-grow post, get your hands on the hi-res logo and get it out there. Just make sure to send your entries to [email protected] before 5pm today, otherwise you'll have put in all that effort and won't have the chance of winning the TV. We'll be announcing the winner on Monday - Good luck!

[Gizmo-grow]