Virgin Broadband Pulls Wireless Internet Service From Retail

Poor Optus. It seems they can't go a full week without getting slammed for the shoddy state of their 3G network. The latest blow comes from Dan Warne at APC, who's reporting that Virgin Broadband (which uses Optus' 3G network) has had to pull their wireless home internet service from retail shelves due to the sheer volume of complaints they were getting about the quality of the service.

The product is still available to purchase from their website, which enables them to be a lot more thorough when checking coverage areas for potential customers.

Hopefully Optus will sort their network out before Virgin's broadband solution disappears completely - it's a good idea for people who don't really need a lot of bandwidth or speed from their internet.

[APCMag]