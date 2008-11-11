The economy may be down the shitter, but those of you with a stack of Qantas frequent flyer points can still enjoy the gift of giving (yourself) Christmas presents by buying yourself a TiVo. TiVo today announced that they'll be selling the digital entertainment box through the frequent flyer rewards scheme. You'll need 99,000 points to get the box outright, which is about the same amount of points you'd need to fly return to San Francisco from Sydney. So now the choice is yours: Do you buy yourself a PVR or a holiday to the US? I know which one I'd be choosing, but I don't plan on influencing your decision by telling you...
Use Your Qantas Frequent Flyer Points To Buy Yourself A TiVo
