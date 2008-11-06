Toshiba Floods The Market With New Business Notebooks

Relax. Take a deep breath. That sense of panic at being overwhelmed by the sheer number of new and refreshed notebooks included in Toshiba's latest press release is completely normal. You can get through this. We can get through this. Just take them one at a time: The R600: Remember this one? They announced it on the same day as Apple's MacBook keynote. It's pretty sexy for a notebook - less than 1kg, available with a 200GB hard drive for $3,300 or a 128GB SSD for $4125.

Next up is the A600: Who comes up with these names? I'm sure there's a system in place, but how's a man to know the difference between an A600 and an R600? The $2530 RRP might help, of course,

The Tecra R10: That's the desktop replacement. $1,879.

The Portege M750 Tablet: Whatever happened to tablet PCs? I guess they were too hard for most people to swallow. Hahaha. Sometimes you make me sick. No, I'm not joking. Why would you write that? Anyway, 12.1-inch tablet for $3850.

M800: We're almost there. This one comes in Cherry red. You know, for the real professionals. $2090.

Satellite Pro Series: Last one. Wait - what? It's a series, not an individual model? Dammit! Oh well, they start at $798, which I guess means that this is Toshiba's current netbook competitor. Hope they release a real netbook one day.

Phew. We made it through the press release. Of course, we only did it by ignoring most of the specs... If you want to read them for yourself, the release is below - I'm not going in there again, it smells like wet dog for some reason.