Think Geek Launches Geek Kids

Why be content with buying your own geeky clothing from ThinkGeek when you can now make your children spread the geeky word as well. Amber over at sister site Babblebaby sends word that one of our favourite online shopping sites has now launched a special sub-site for kitting out your mini-mes with smaller versions of the same tech-inspired threads. There's also a whole host of geeky toys to keep junior entertained for hours. And with Christmas just over a month away now, the timing couldn't be better for geeking out your entire family's wardrobe...

[ThinkGeek via Babblebaby]