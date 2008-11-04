Sony Ericsson's C905 Available Now, Costs $1,149

If you were hoping to kickstart your international model photography career, but were hoping to save some coin on your camera equipment, you'll be happy to know that Sony Ericsson's C905 8.1-megapixel phone has just landed on Australian store shelves.

It'll still set you back $1,149, so it's not exactly cheap. But it does offer DLNA compatibility, A-GPS for geotagging your shots (and helping you find your way to shoot locations), and the ability to upload photos to a blog quickly and easily. Oh, and it makes phone calls. Almost forgot about that.

Sadly, despite its super-duper camera functions and extra features, you'll still need to try and find an attractive model to photograph after you've bought this phone. And let's face it - attractive women and "professional" photographers who use their phone don't really go together, except in marketing stunts.

