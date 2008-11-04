How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony Ericsson's C905 Available Now, Costs $1,149

If you were hoping to kickstart your international model photography career, but were hoping to save some coin on your camera equipment, you'll be happy to know that Sony Ericsson's C905 8.1-megapixel phone has just landed on Australian store shelves.

It'll still set you back $1,149, so it's not exactly cheap. But it does offer DLNA compatibility, A-GPS for geotagging your shots (and helping you find your way to shoot locations), and the ability to upload photos to a blog quickly and easily. Oh, and it makes phone calls. Almost forgot about that.

Sadly, despite its super-duper camera functions and extra features, you'll still need to try and find an attractive model to photograph after you've bought this phone. And let's face it - attractive women and "professional" photographers who use their phone don't really go together, except in marketing stunts.

[Sony Ericsson]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles