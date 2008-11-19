Sony Brings High-End BDP-S5000ES Blu-ray Player Down Under

While the fact that the majority of dedicated Blu-ray players have reached an affordable price point, there's also a battle going on for AV enthusiasts who wear monocles, smoke expensive Cuban cigars which they light with $100 notes and laugh loudly in the face of the so-called financial crisis.

Sony's the latest company to target this ludicrous market with its BDP-S5000, which at $2,299 places it up near the Pioneer Blu-ray option price-wise. Fortunately, it's fully BD Profile 2.0 compliant, meaning you can watch BD-Live content without a hassle (although the flash memory module is in the form of a USB thumb drive). It'll also decode the HD audio codecs that are getting a bit of a push on Blu-ray recently.

I wouldn't expect too big a market for this with the economy down the crapper the way it is at the moment, but if you're the type of person who wouldn't look out of place on a Monopoly board, it might be worth checking out.