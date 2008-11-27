Internode To Resell Telstra's Wholesale ADSL2+ From December

Finally people (like me) stuck in areas where Telstra is the only option for ADSL2+ broadband will get another alternative, with Internode announcing yesterday that they'll be reselling Telstra's wholesale offering. This adds about 900 local exchanges to the 110 that Internode run their own equipment on, plus the 350 that they wholesale from Optus. Hopefully their won't be any price increase for using Telstra's wholesale service, but in any case, Internode's offering is almost certain to be better than what the Big T is offering anyway.

[Internode]